Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 125.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 286.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

