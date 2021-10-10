Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.11.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal Display by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

