Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,507,440 shares.The stock last traded at $28.32 and had previously closed at $27.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

