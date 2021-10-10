US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $7.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.45 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in US Foods by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after acquiring an additional 328,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

