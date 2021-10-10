USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
Shares of USNA opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
