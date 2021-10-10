USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of USNA opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

