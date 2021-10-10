USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.41

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.80. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 43,893 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. Analysts expect that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
