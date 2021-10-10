USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.41

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.80. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 43,893 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. Analysts expect that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

