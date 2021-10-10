Utrust Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $175.26 million and approximately $40.74 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00222314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.