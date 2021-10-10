V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

CorVel stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CorVel by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CorVel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorVel by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

