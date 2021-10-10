Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $33,712,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

