Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

