Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.