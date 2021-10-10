Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Vallourec stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

