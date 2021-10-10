Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $79.96 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $80.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

