Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 286,257 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.27% of ONEOK worth $2,794,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

