Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 424,083 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.98% of Invitation Homes worth $3,006,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.