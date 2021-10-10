Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.55 Billion Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $2,545,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

