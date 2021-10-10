Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.70 Billion Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,572,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Kroger worth $2,703,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

