Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.89 Billion Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,675,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 168,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $2,885,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after buying an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

