Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,645,380 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,014,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.44% of PPL worth $2,461,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.36 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.