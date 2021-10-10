Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.