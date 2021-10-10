Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.36

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 1051339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,540 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,792,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

