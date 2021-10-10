Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $263,199,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $402.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

