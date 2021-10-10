Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.99 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $875.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.