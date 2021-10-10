Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,193 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

