Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $156.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

