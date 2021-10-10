Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 877 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

