Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a 200-day moving average of $330.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

