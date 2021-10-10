Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

