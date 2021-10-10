Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.77 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

