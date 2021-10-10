ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 25.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 113,804 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

