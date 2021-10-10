Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

