Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$1.93 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Vista Gold Corp (NYSE/TSX: VGZ) – Upcoming DFS Likely to Be a Trigger for M&A” and dated September 30, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

VGZ is an FRC Top Pick. ,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TSE:VGZ opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of C$106.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.