Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 1,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.