Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 389,434 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

