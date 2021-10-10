Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading Down 3.7%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $102.57 and last traded at $102.57. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

