Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.95

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $184.20 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00108719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.74 or 0.00455328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,752,222 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

