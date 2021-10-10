Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

HCC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 855.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 206,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

