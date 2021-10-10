WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.75. 748,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.49. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.51.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

