Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $13.56 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
