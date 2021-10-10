Wells Fargo & Company Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $246.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.48 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

