Wells Fargo & Company Raises PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $60.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

