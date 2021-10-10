Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.23. 168,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,942. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$14.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,150,422.08. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 over the last quarter.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

