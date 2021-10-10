WHALE One Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $16.38 or 0.00029602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $110.39 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

