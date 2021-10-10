WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$4.30 at Scotiabank

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.11.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

