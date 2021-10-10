Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.86 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $36.86 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $18.36 or 0.00033420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,132,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007,334 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

