Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $2.06 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

