WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $245.06 million. WNS posted sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. 159,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
