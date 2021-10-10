WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $243.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $245.06 million. WNS posted sales of $214.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. 159,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

