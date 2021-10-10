Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.