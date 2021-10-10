World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,432,000 after acquiring an additional 182,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,835,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE WWE opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

