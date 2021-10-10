Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $8.21 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $8.21 or 0.00014672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $538,694.19 and approximately $2,384.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.